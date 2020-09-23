Joseph Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. He was a father of 3 children, including former NFL player James Laurinaitis.

News of Animal’s passing was confirmed on his official social media channels. A cause of death is not currently available. A formal statement is expected later today.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors

The Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal, are widely regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history. The childhood friends from Chicago, Illinois became household names during the 1980’s. They were known for their smash mouth physical in-ring style.

They steamrolled opponents in virtually every major promotion worldwide and won tag team gold wherever they went. Fans will forever remember their jacked-up physiques, iconic war paint, spiked shoulder pads and war paint. The Road Warriors epitomized the notion of two guys you wouldn’t not want to encounter in a dark alley.

The team are 4x PWI Tag Team of the Year award winners. They were voted #1 on the 100 Best Tag Teams of the “PWI Years” in 2003. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Animal is a 3x tag-team champion in the promotion. He twice won the belts with his longtime partner, Hawk, and once with Heidenreich. Hawk passed away in October 2013 at age 46.

Animal was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012 and the NWA Legends Hall of Heroes in 2016. He also received the Frank Gotch Award in 2012 from the George Tragos/Lou These Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, he was presented with the Tag Team Award by the Cauliflower Alley Club. Animal is also in the Minnesota Wreslting Hall of Fame.

Reactions to Animal’s Passing

Animal and the Road Warriors were beloved figures in the wrestling industry. The following are some reactions to the news of his passing:

Today we lost the engine of the train

LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk. pic.twitter.com/pJ3BSYRSnQ — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) September 23, 2020

Shocked to hear of the passing of @RWAnimal.



An iconic figure in our business who I was looking forward to seeing this Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee at the @JerryLawler celebration.



Condolences to Joe’s family and friends. ?? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 23, 2020

Terrible news to wake up to this morning. Praying for Joe's wife and family. https://t.co/8dxBpEmQqL — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 23, 2020

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

I’ve often been asked …



“Who is the greatest Tag Team of All Time?”



The answer has always been the same.



Rest in Power brother. ??



My sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Animal all around the world. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hQ2Av7xw1X — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2020

Stunned to hear the news. RIP Animal. My heart goes out to his family. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 23, 2020

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

I can't believe I just found out Road Warrior Animal has passed away. He was a great friend and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family. — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) September 23, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

RIP Joe Laurinaitis aka @RWAnimal Very saddened to hear this awful news. A true icon of tag team wrestling, and a gentleman. We did this tribute to him and Hawk on a few occasions, and he was nothing but complimentary of it and very gracious. I will miss you my friend. Godspeed pic.twitter.com/IxRxCErQJ5 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 23, 2020

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Road Warrior Animal, a true legend of professional wrestling. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his loved ones at the time. pic.twitter.com/QqwxGimSHR — PWI (@OfficialPWI) September 23, 2020

So stunned to hear about the passing of Animal. He was always so active on the indies, making appearances, and always watched the matches and gave feedback. He shared some great stories about pops as well. He will be sorely missed!!! RIP Animal ?? — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) September 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAzwv8gngw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020