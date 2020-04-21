Rob Gronkowski Negotiating NFL Return, WWE Run In Question

Rob Gronkowski is looking to put his stint in the WWE on hold in order to make a return to the NFL.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Gronk has told his old team, New England Patriots, that he wants to make a return to playing pro football. However, he doesn’t want to play for the team.

Instead, he wants to join former Patriots quarterback and good friend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay as part of the Buccaneers.

A trade between the two teams would have to be worked out for this to happen, which is underway, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was also noted that Gronk has been putting on weight for a return to football. Brady has also reportedly shown interest in having his friend join the team in the tight end position.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

The #Patriots and #Bucs have had some communication, from what I’m told. It’s not unprecedented — the #Seahawks and #Raiders did a similar trade with Marshawn Lynch. https://t.co/oS3vOXeKC9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Leroy! Those conversations between Patriots and Bucs are underway. https://t.co/iogT4O9Wqe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Schefter has just reported that Gronk will be making an NFL return pending a physical.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

This comes just after a month that news broke of Gronk signing a deal with WWE. He made an appearance back on the March 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown and served as the host of WrestleMania 36.

This is where he pinned Mojo Rawley, who is friends with the former NFL star, to win the WWE 24/7 Title.

At the time of his signing, it was reported that he’s expected to wrestle at least a few matches under his WWE contract.

Rob Gronkowski Talks About Signing With WWE