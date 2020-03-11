Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With WWE

According to WWE Backstage, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with WWE.

Former New England Patriot player Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to signing a deal with WWE. The news was announced by Ryan Satin during last night’s episode of FS1’s WWE Backstage. At the time of writing, it is still unclear what kind of role WWE has in mind for Gronkowski.

“According to multiple sources, former NFL star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” Satin said.

“While the capacity in which he’d be used is unclear at this time, I’m told that Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20th on Friday Night SmackDown in New Orleans.”

Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania Moment

This wouldn’t be the first time that Gronkowski has been featured in WWE. Back in 2017 during WrestleMania 33, he jumped the barricade in order to help his friend Mojo Rawley. Thanks to his assist, Rawley was able to win the Andrew the Giant Battle Royal.

Adding to the speculation, both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently attended Gronkowski’s Super Bowl beach party. Triple H has also publicly invited Gronkowski to this year’s SummerSlam event in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rob Gronkowski has previously shared his dreams of getting involved with pro wrestling. He noted how it probably wouldn’t be a full-time career, but he would love to have “one crazy match.”

With other notable celebrities and sports stars having recently had notable matches in WWE, including Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury, it seems that it will only be a matter of time until a marquee match might involve Rob Gronkowski.

