Rob Gronkowski Talks About Signing With WWE

New WWE signing Rob Gronkowski has opened up about signing with the company in a recent interview with Newshub. Looking back to his time in the NFL, Gronkowski shared how those experiences helped prepare him for WWE.

“Playing football in the NFL and being around the best of the best has definitely prepared me for WrestleMania. You can’t just walk out on the field and expect to be ready to compete – you have to practice, work out and know your plays.”

Gronkowski continued, “It’s the same thing for WrestleMania. I can’t expect to go out there, and jump off the top rope or cut a promo. Everything is about practice and that’s what I’ve taken from my time in the NFL. If you want to be great in any industry, you have to do the work and prepare. In the time I have been with WWE, I can see the superstars are the same way and they want it just as bad.”

The former NFL player shared how it’s an honor to be a part of WWE and experience the atmosphere he grew up watching. He added how working with his friend Mojo Rawley is a dream come true for him. Rob Gronkowski made his WWE television debut as a talent on the March 20 episode of SmackDown.

Rob Gronkowski will serve as Host for this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. The pre-recorded event will air on the WWE Network on April 4 and April 5.