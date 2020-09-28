Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair’s departure from the company is due to storylines involving them ending. They had been working on a per-show deal for some time and the door is said to be open for them to return someday.

Rob Van Dam had signed with the promotion in February of 2019. RVD turned heel at Bound For Glory 2019. His real-life relationship with Katie Forbes then became a key part of his on-screen persona. Most recently, RVD and Forbes had been involved in an angle with Sami Callihan. The angle came to a conclusion recently when Callihan gave Katie Forbes a piledriver after dropping a singles match to RVD.

RVD and Forbes were briefly members of the faction “Cancel Culture” with Joey Ryan and Jake Crist. The angle came to an end when Joey Ryan was released from the promotion. This was as a result of allegations against Ryan as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

RVD’s run in the company from 2019-2020 finished with an 11-4 record in singles matches. He defeated Tommy Dreamer, Ethan Page, Sami Callihan (2x), Willie Mack, Madman Fulton, Rhino (2x), Eddie Edwards, Daga, and Joey Ryan. His losses came to Moose, Daga, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.