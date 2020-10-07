Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Robert Roode Comments On Potential NXT Return Ahead Of WWE Drafts

Robert Roode says he will try to become a champion wherever he goes

By Anutosh Bajpai
Robert Roode

Robert Roode made his return to WWE programming after almost 7 months of absence during the September 28th episode of Raw where he answered the open challenge issued by the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

While the former champion was unsuccessful in his quest to win the title, a lot of people have been wondering what’s next for the former NXT star.

With the WWE draft looming around, people have been wondering if we can see Roode changing brands. During his recent interview with ComicBook.com, Robert talked about the possibility of moving back to NXT, saying that he will try to be the guy on whichever brand he ends up in:

“Wherever the job takes me, I’m going to be there and I’m going to do everything I can to be a guy that the brand can lean on, and to be in the mix, and to take every opportunity that is given to me and make the best of it.

So whether that’s on Raw, whether that’s on SmackDown,” said Robert Roode “Or whether that’s on NXT, I’m going to do everything I can to stand out and to work my way towards being a champion again.”

While WWE has not confirmed the participation of NXT in this year’s edition of WWE drafts, there have been a lot of rumours of the Black and Yellow brand being represented in the process.

Though if Robert Roode does end up moving back to NXT, he won’t be the first main roster guy to do so as we have seen people like Finn Balor returning to the brand in recent times.

The WWE draft this year will begin with the October 9th episode of SmackDown and it’s expected to conclude with the following episode of Raw on October 12th.

