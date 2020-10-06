Robert Roode Discusses His WWE Hiatus Due To Travel Ban

Roode Roode opened up on his WWE hiatus in a new interview. The Glorious one returned to TV last week after being away for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He lives in Canada and the borders between Canada and the United States have been closed, preventing him from entering the country.

Roode discussed this while speaking with TV Insider.com.

“I had a lot of free time on my hands. The travel ban made it difficult for me to get to work every week, [so] I’ve been a fan.”

He watched the product during the hiatus. “It was a long layoff, around seven months.. a lot of downtime to heal up physically and mentally and just wanting to get back to work. Thankfully, last week was my opportunity.”

As a veteran of the squared circle, Roode said it was a big adjustment being away from professional wrestling.

“I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years. This is the longest period of time I’ve been off and at home. When your lifestyle is like this for 15, 20 years, it’s a hard adjustment. In a way, it was enjoyable to not live out of a suitcase and get to spend time with family.”

Roode missed WWE after a couple months away. The business is in his blood and his passion. He recalled missing the camaraderie, the schedule, and life on the road so he’s happy to be back.