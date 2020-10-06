Monday, October 5, 2020

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

By Anutosh Bajpai
Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were rejuvenated when James Storm recently revealed that the coronavirus pandemic actually derailed his WWE return.

The former NXT Champion recently had an interview with TVInsider, where he talked about things like staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, his WWE return and more.

When asked about the claims from his former tag team partner and the possibility of him coming to WWE, Roode refused to comment on the matter revealing that he hasn’t talked to Storm in years:

“That’s above my pay grade. I haven’t talked to James in years. During this time especially, I don’t know what’s going to take place or who is coming in or not. I have to worry about myself. I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing with Dolph and doing my thing.”

Robert Roode hadn’t been seen on WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber PPV in March this year because of the travel restrictions put in place due to coronavirus.

He returned to WWE during the September 28 episode of Raw and the former NXT star has shown interest in reuniting with Dolph Ziggler and winning back the Raw tag team championships.

