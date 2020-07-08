Robert Stone Teases New Signing To Robert Stone Brand

NXT's Robert Stone has teased a "HUGE new signing" to the Robert Stone Brand, which he intends to reveal tonight during The Great American Bash Night Two.

NXT Superstar Robert Stone has teased that there will soon be another member to his struggling Robert Stone Brand. Having recently been fired by his original client Chelsea Green in May, Stone found himself alone and miserable. That is until he was able to partner up with his new client, Aliyah.

According to Stone, he intends to announce a “HUGE new signing” tonight during Night Two of NXT’s Great American Bash special. He added how “The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it.”

My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I’ll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020

Although Aliyah would reply, stressing how she’s “the only one u need,” Stone explained how there is “Power in numbers remember ???”

The team of Stone and Aliyah recently tried to get Rhea Ripley to become a member of the Robert Stone Brand. They teamed up in a Handicap matchup against the former NXT Women’s Champion during last week’s episode of NXT’s Great American Bash. If Ripley had lost, she would have been forced to align herself with Stone.

Despite their best efforts, however, they could not defeat Ripley. She would force both Robert Stone and Aliyah to tap out at the same time in a dual submission hold.