Rocky Johnson Passes Away

We have some sad news to pass along as legendary pro wrestler Rocky Johnson has passed away.

The WWE Hall of Famer was 75 years-old. As of this writing, Johnson’s son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has not commented on the passing.

The news was announced this evening by the Cauliflower Alley Club and there’s no word yet on the cause of his death.

WWE issued the following statement on Johnson’s passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75.

Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s when he made a memorable impression in the National Wrestling Alliance. However, Johnson found his highest levels of success when he began his WWE tenure in 1983.

The physically imposing and wildly charismatic Johnson had several memorable rivalries with the likes of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. He found his greatest success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas as The Soul Patrol. The two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

The “Soul Man” retired from the ring in 1991, but his imprint continued to be felt on WWE for years to come. Post-retirement, Johnson had a hand in training his son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock would become one of the biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment and carried on his father’s legacy with pride.

In 2008, Johnson achieved the highest honor in sports-entertainment when he was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame where he will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment’s most influential performers.

WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.

Wrestling World Reacts

RIP Rocky Johnson. A true trailblazer in every sense of the word, and and credit to professional wrestling. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 15, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson.



His legacy stretches across every promotion. He was a champion everywhere he went including holding the NWA Georgia Championship.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/KTqHZns6Hb — NWA (@nwa) January 15, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of a legend from our business in Rocky Johnson. My deepest condolences and prayers to Rocky’s family & fans. ? pic.twitter.com/9CkSz1UjUj — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 15, 2020

RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends.



“A helluva hand!” ? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to the family — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 15, 2020

Saddened by the news of "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson passing away. May he rest in peace. Condolences to @TheRock and his family. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/vLCdjNlx2u — What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 15, 2020

So sad to hear that my friend Rocky Johnson has passed away. He was an amazing man who I admired greatly! God Bless you Rocky until we see each other in heaven!! Prayers going out to Dwayne @TheRock Johnson and his family. You’re in my thoughts always! Much love! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) January 15, 2020

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

Man completely shocked hearing the news of the passing of

Rocky Johnson

I true pioneer in wrestling

I wanted to get this book signed Wrestlemania weekend#soulman pic.twitter.com/uZflqSf7Ci — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 15, 2020

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Johnson family at this difficult time.

