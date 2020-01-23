Roderick Strong On Getting Emotional After His Survivor Series Win

Survivor Series 2019 was the first of WWE’s big four events to incorporate NXT as the third brand of the company and it saw some of the top NXT stars delivering impressive performances against talents of Raw and SmackDown.

Former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong was one such star who delivered an excellent match and picked up a non-title win against the then US Champion AJ Styles and IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match at the show.

Roderick Strong talked about his victory on the PPV event when he spoke to Sports Illustrated recently and the NXT star revealed that the win over these two wrestling veterans had made him emotional:

“After the match, I was celebrating on the ground, and I got emotional. I take a lot of pride in what I do, and that was a big moment. I was very, very happy that I had the chance to do that with guys that I have so much respect for, and ones I feel that have the same respect for me.

The former Champion continued by saying that those are two guys he has the utmost respect for. He also said that he is excited to continue working until the day he stops doing this, to show the world how good he is at his job.

Apart from this, Roderick Strong talked about his match with Keith Lee and being comfortable in the heel role. You can check out his full interview at this link.