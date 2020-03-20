ROH COO Joe Koff Confirms They Are Planning Weekly Television Series

We have seen a number of wrestling shows getting new TV deals in recent times like NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite on TNT and Impact Wrestling moving to AXS TV.

This has made many wonder if other wrestling promotions such as ROH could also be looking to launch weekly episodic TV series anytime in the near future.

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc, ROH COO Joe Koff discussed these possibilities and confirmed that they have plans for a weekly series. Though he also explained that the ripple effects of coronavirus could force them to move their plans back:

“We are always looking at that and we have a plan on the table to look at a more weekly version. We don’t have a start date yet but it is this year,

Those rumors are not necessarily rumors as they’re closer to fact than not.” said Coff. “But we’ll have to see how [the ripple effect of COVID-19] transpires and if they affect us moving back that date. But it’s definitely one of our goals.”

The ROH COO also discussed their decision to cancel all ROH shows untill May 31 saying that it’s not just pro wrestling and the whole world is being affected right now.

He claimed that wrestling is his business and he loves it very much but the hindrance seems small compared to the bigger picture. You can check out his full interview at this link.