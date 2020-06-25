ROH Launching An Investigation Into Allegations Against Talent

Ring of Honor has announced they are launching an investigation immediately into allegations made against some of their contracted roster members.

ROH released a statement today in regard to the matter:

“At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected.

We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this type of behaviro.

Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.”

Marty Scurll Releases Statement In Regards To Allegations

Marty Scurll has now released two statements in regard to claims made about him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

“Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community,” part of Scurll’s statement reads.

His first statement is below:

Scurll would later release the following statement: