ROH To Air Hana Kimura Tribute Episode

Ring of Honor has announced that the next episode of its weekly television program will be a tribute to Hana Kimura. She wrestled 4 matches for the promotion including at the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden in 2019.

“Next week on ROH TV is a very special tribute episode celebrating the career of Hana Kimura We look back at Hana’s ROH matches, Her G1 Supercard match at Madison Square Garden, The stars of ROH share their favorite memories of Hana & more!” ROH Tweeted.

Terrace House Producers Critisized

Following a period of mourning, Hana Kimura’s family has been speaking out concerning Hana’s death. Her mother has stated to media that producers for the Terrance House reality show encouraged Hana to act aggressively on the show. Fuji TV has said they are currently investigating the matter.

Hana Kimura was only 22 years-old when she died on May 23rd, 2020. Her death has led numerous wrestling personalities to speak out against a toxic social media culture.

Paige responded to a Tweet from Simone Johnson about Hana having been bullied to death.

In response to Hana’s passing, the Japanese government is looking into stronger anti-cyberbullying laws.

“Online slander only serves to induce even more similar messages, and this is a serious violation of human rights,” Justice Minister Masako Mori said on the matter.