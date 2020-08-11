Tuesday, August 11, 2020

ROH To Resume TV Tapings, PPV Scheduled For Next Month

Ring of Honor is planning to film empty arena shows this month.

By Ian Carey

Ring of Honor is getting set to return. The promotion has not run a live event since February. Previously, they were forced to cancel their scheduled 18th Anniversary PPV show on March 13th as the pandemic hit.

According to a report from PW Insider, ROH plans to film empty arena shows in Baltimore on August 22nd and 23rd. The promotion had originally planned to film the shows in July but canceled after there was a spike in COVID-19 cases. ROH is planning on using a “bubble system” similar to the NHL or NBA. Talent would only be permitted within a certain radius and everyone will be tested.

ROH will also be returning to PPV next month. They do not plan on holding a live event, however. Rather, the promotion will run a PPV on September 25th featuring previously aired matches.

ROH has continued to pay talent and staff while the pandemic has been ongoing. They have not released anyone despite not having run a show in almost 5 months.

ROH’s Marty Scurll was set to start his new role as head of creative when the pandemic hit. He spoke to the ROH Strong podcast about what he had in store for the shows.

“No one was more heartbroken then myself,” Scurll said on the podcast. “Even though I’ve sort of been hands-on with the show since January, I felt like these were really my first shows that I had full control of.”

“I put so many hours of time and thought into these shows.”

