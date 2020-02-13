ROH Women’s World Title To Replace WOH Title, Tournament Announced

Ring of Honor has announced plans to replace the Women of Honor Championship with the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship. The promotion will begin a tournament starting on April 24th.

ROH Quest for the Gold will take place April 24th, 2020 from Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena.

“To emphasize ROH’s commitment to women’s wrestling, a new Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship has been created. This title will replace the Women of Honor Title and carry the utmost prestige as only the best competitors will earn its gold,” an ROH press release for the tournament reads.

TOURNAMENT TO CROWN ROH WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPION BEGINS AT QUEST FOR GOLD IN PHILADELPHIA APRIL 24TH!



Full details: https://t.co/K799WQ5Znt



“Quest For Gold” tickets go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. ET for HonorClub members and Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET for the general public. pic.twitter.com/kQASkiBeE1 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 12, 2020

A tournament to determine the first-ever WOH World Champion began in early 2018. Sumie Sakai would defeat Kelly Klein in the finals to become the inaugural holder of the title.

Klein is a 3x holder of the title but was officially stripped of the belt on January 1st, 2020 due to her departure from the company.

