Roman Reigns And WWE Celebrate One Year Anniversary Of His Return From Leukemia Battle

Roman Reigns and WWE have been celebrating the one year anniversary of Reigns' announcement that his leukemia was once again in remission.

Both WWE and Roman Reigns have been celebrating the one year anniversary of his return announcement. The “Big Dog” had taken some time away to deal with a second battle with leukemia before making his triumphant return to the squared circle.

Reflecting on his journey, Reigns posted a heartfelt message to his Twitter account, thanking the WWE Universe for their support.

“Sharing this life with millions of people is one of the things that makes being a @WWE Superstar amazing,” Reigns wrote. “Life has struggles and setbacks, but the power and prayers of this Universe gave me the strength to fight back. Thank y’all for your support. We got much more to do!!!”

The Superstar announced that his leukemia had unfortunately returned after being in remission during the October 22, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW. This news forced him to vacate the WWE Universal Championship and step away from WWE. Thankfully, he was able to return in February 2019, where he announced that the disease had once more gone into remission.

WWE has also been celebrating the anniversary. Their official twitter account has been sharing several of Reigns’ epic moments since his momentous comeback.

Sharing this life with millions of people is one of the things that makes being a @WWE Superstar amazing. Life has struggles and setbacks, but the power and prayers of this Universe gave me the strength to fight back.



Thank y’all for your support. We got much more to do!!! https://t.co/Bk2ryW6nDZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 25, 2020

Roman Reigns’ Connection With The WWE Universe

Reigns recently shared why he decided to break kayfabe for the initial announcement that he was leaving. He explained how he had a connection with the audience and wanted to share the truth, unfiltered.

“I just didn’t want to lie. I didn’t want people to make up stories of what I was doing or where I was going,” he confessed on an episode of WWE The Bump. “I just wanted to be truthful and let the world know what was going on with me.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Super ShowDown. The event takes place on February 27 from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.