Roman Reigns Beats Drew McIntyre In Champion vs. Champion Bout At Survivor Series

As expected, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ended up in the main event of this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

In what will be the final WWE PPV event held from Amway Center for the foreseeable future, WWE booked a champion vs. champion match with the top stars on RAW and SmackDown.

McIntyre represented Monday Night RAW while Reigns defended the pride of the blue brand. Neither title was on the line.

The match saw Reigns dominate the early portion of this match until McIntyre rallied back. It was a back and forth lengthy match. They trade their signature moves such as McIntyre’s DDT and Reigns Superman Punch yet reversing finishing moves.

Reigns speared McIntyre through the barricade. They did a referee bump spot with McIntyre hitting Reigns with a Claymore Kick that sent Reigns into the referee. Reigns connected with a low blow to McIntyre only to have Jey Uso superkick McIntyre before Reigns hit a spear and locked in a guillotine choke for the win.

McIntyre has been feuding with Randy Orton for months while Bray Wyatt has recently entered the title picture after “The Fiend” was sent over from SmackDown to RAW in this year’s Draft. Orton won the WWE Title by beating McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match at the themed pay-per-view event last month, but McIntyre beat Orton last Monday night.

On the flip side, Reigns had been feuding with his cousin Jey where they worked a handful of PPV matches. In recent weeks, Jey has joined “The Tribal Chief” and turned heel by attacking Daniel Bryan, who is expected to be in the title hunt coming out of Survivor Series.

