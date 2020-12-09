Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Roman Reigns Called Out By Goldberg, WrestleMania Plans

Several names have reportedly been discussed regarding Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 37 opponent.

By Steve Russell
Roman Reigns Goldberg
Roman Reigns & Goldberg

Rumors abound that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be clashing with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at next year’s WrestleMania 37. However, this matchup may only take place if The Rock’s hectic Hollywood schedule allows for it. WWE is already planning for a WrestleMania main event that does not involve The Rock.

Daniel Bryan, Goldberg and Big E have been discussed as a potential opponent for Reigns, as first reported by WrestleTalk. For fans hoping that Goldberg is a long-shot possibility, think again.

Roman Reigns: You’re Next!

The 53-year-old legend appeared on WWE’s digital show The Bump on Wednesday. He called out the Universal Champion and declared, “So Roman, it’s coming, and I’m coming for you … Roman Reigns: You’re next!”

Goldberg’s WWE contract runs through 2022 and calls for two matches per year. Reigns and Goldberg were set to clash at WrestleMania this past April, but Reigns pulled out at the last minute due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Rock’s Schedule

The Rock’s busy movie schedule is the primary factor standing in the way of a showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Additionally, insurance issues amidst the coronavirus pandemic further complicate the chances of having The Rock return to wrestling on the “Grandest Stage of them All.”

A match between Reigns and The Rock would likely be predicated on Reigns’ current ‘Head of the Table’ storyline. Reigns has assumed the role of “Tribal Chief.” It’s a position The Rock may take issue with if a match takes place.

Roman Reigns faced off against Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion match up at Survivor Series. Reigns would win the bout via technical submission after interference from Jey Uso. This contentious victory leaves a thread that WWE could revisit if plans to feature The Rock fall through.

ViaWrestleTalk

