Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Vince McMahon instructed producer Adam Pearce to get the contract for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at the Payback pay-per-view event signed by Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt.

The last few minutes of the broadcast that aired on FOX saw Reigns and Heyman sitting together in the backstage area. Reigns stated that he would get back his Universal Title and how it wasn’t a prediction, but rather a spoiler. By watching the segment, it was pretty clear that Heyman is now advocating for Reigns.

On Saturday, Reigns took to Twitter where he responded to a tweet by Heyman by writing, “Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!!”

This marked Heyman’s first appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 when Brock Lesnar dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre.

It was likely the first time that Heyman was also backstage at a WWE event since McMahon decided to end Heyman’s tenure as the RAW Executive Director a few months ago.

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns