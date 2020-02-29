Roman Reigns Competes After SmackDown Goes Off Air (Video)

Roman Reigns was involved in the opening segment of SmackDown this week where he set up his WrestleMania match but it wasn’t the last of him the fans in the arena got to see.

The former World Champion came out once again after the show was over and he competed in the dark match of the night against none other than King Corbin.

Corbin had introduced a weapon in the match and he was trying to use it against his opponent but Reigns managed to avoid the attack and hit a spear.

After this, the Former Shield Member pinned King Corbin to pick up another victory over him after Super Showdown to send the crowd home happy. You can check out some videos of the bout below:

The opening segment of this week’s episode of SmackDown saw the new Universal Champion Goldberg celebrating his win over The Fiend at Super Showdown.

Roman Reigns then came out to confront the former WCW star and WWE later confirmed that these two will meet at this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

The show also had a number of other interesting moments including John Cena’s return and the start of his WrestleMania rivalry. You can check out the takeaways from this week’s SmackDown here.