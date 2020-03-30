Video: Roman Reigns Explains His Decision To Not Compete At WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns was slated to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

However, Ryan Satin reported last week that Reigns had pulled out of the contest due to his concerns about the coronavirus as he has a weakened immune system with his leukemia battle.

Reigns posted a video on Instagram where he confirmed that he has indeed pulled out of WWE WrestleMania 36. After talking about how he noticed how social distancing has made people nicer and kinder, he made his comments about the decision.

Roman Reigns Confirms The News

“You already know what’s going on, it’s all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It’s funny because, for years, people were like ‘don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.”

Reigns stated that there was a handful of people that didn’t want him there but the moment that he makes a choice for him and his family, he gets called a coward or a sissy.

“You don’t know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns, if I have family in my household, older family.”

Reigns stated that he’s sorry to his fans for not working the show but did note that he was in Orlando last week for the tapings and made a decision for himself and his family.

WWE has yet to confirm Reigns is out of the match and still promoting it. That will have to change sometime this week.

Reigns’ comments about WrestleMania are around the 2:30 mark in the video you can watch here.