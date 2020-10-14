Roman Reigns Discusses The Importance Of Possibly Facing The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take this morning to promote his upcoming title defense against Braun Strowman on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

One of the questions was about the recent comments made by The Rock.

Last month, The Rock stated that if he ever went back to work a match at WrestleMania then the opponent that would make sense would be his cousin due to the box-office draw of it.

“It would be amazing, Reigns said. “I think for any Superstar of my generation to have someone on his level, someone that has done so much not only in sports entertainment, but the movie industry, entertainment in general. The man has what a billion followers online and stuff. To be able to put that type of spotlight on our current generation and what we do within our product in WWE would be amazing and just sharing the ring with him.

I’m really enjoying what I’m doing right now to share the ring with my cousin Jey Uso. To be able to tell that story of our family, the lineage, and the history of where we come from, is pretty cool. To continue it and take it to the next level is what I’m doing each and every time.”

Reigns will have a rematch with his other cousin, Jey Usos, with the Universal Title on the line at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.