Roman Reigns’ First Match In Months Set For WWE Payback

Roman Reigns is back in action

By Andrew Ravens
Just a day after making his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns has his first match back booked. 

On Monday evening, WWE confirmed that Reigns will battle Braun Strowman and newly crowned Universal Champion Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming Payback pay-per-view event. It should be noted that WWE did mention that Wyatt would be portraying his Fiend character and not the FireFly Fun House version. 

WWE wrote in a tweet on Twitter, “BREAKING: #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is BACK, and he’ll challenge #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt AND #TheMonster @BraunStrowman in a #TripleThreat Match for the #UniversalTitle THIS SUNDAY at #WWEPayback!”

This comes after Reigns returned after the main event of Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Wyatt had beaten Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

After the match, Reigns made a surprise appearance by not only spearing The Fiend but also Strowman in addition to whacking Strowman several times with a chair. 

Reigns was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1. That all changed as Reigns had announced his decision to pull out of the contest.

Before SummerSlam, Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV since that March 27 episode.

WWE holds the Payback pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. 

