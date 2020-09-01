Roman Reigns Has Harsh Response To Fan Who Says He’s Being Pushed Down People’s Throats

Roman Reigns is heeling it up on both WWE television and social media.

A fan was complaining on Twitter about how WWE is shoving the Universal Champion down the throats of people once again.

- Advertisement -

The fan wrote, “Roman being forced down people’s throats again…..such an overrated performer. The belt has changed hands so many times it just has no prestige. Rubbish.”

Reigns responded to the fan with, “Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value.”

Reigns made his return at SummerSlam after the main event before aligning himself with Paul Heyman as his advocate.

At this past Sunday at the Payback pay-per-view event, he beat Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match to win the Universal Championship. He did so in heel fashion by coming out at the end of the match after Strowman and Wyatt had collapsed the ring.

The reason for the alliance between Heyman and Reigns is due to WWE needing to justify Heyman’s big-money deal as he hadn’t been on television since WrestleMania.