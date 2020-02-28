Roman Reigns Hints At Feud With King Corbin Being Over After Super Showdown

Roman Reigns says he expects someone else to challenge him now

It appears that the feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin is finally over and the Big Dog will be moving to his next rivalry after the Super Showdown event.

The show in Saudi Arabia saw the former Universal Champion defeating Corbin in a steel cage match after hitting him with a superman punch using a steel chain.

After the show went off air, the WWE crew talked to Roman Reigns backstage and they asked him how it felt to finally get his retribution against the former US Champion.

Replying to the question, the former Shield member explained that being in his position means that people will always challenge you for your spot.

He also admitted that if felt good to beat Corbin and Reigns then said that he now expects someone else to have beef with him:

“I expect somebody else to have beef with me, that’s just the place that I’m in. Everyone wants to take what’s mine and it’s up to me to defend it every single night.”

The announcers kept mentioning that the match was the end of the rivalry between the two stars and these comments from Roman Reigns make it feel like he is finally done with the former NXT star.

Roman Reigns is expected to compete in a big Elimination Chamber match and reports have already revealed the plans for him at WrestleMania. You can check a detailed report on Reigns’ WrestleMania opponent at this link.