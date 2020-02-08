Roman Reigns’ Match Confirmed For Super Showdown

WWE confirmed Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt for Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on SmackDown this week. Though it wasn’t the only match announced for the show during the night and the company also confirmed a stipulation match for Roman Reigns.

Tonight’s episode of the Blue Branded Show saw Baron Corbin issuing a challenge to the Big Dog for a match at the upcoming show after Reigns defeated him in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns then accepted the challenge made by King Corbin but he stated that the bout would be a steel cage match. WWE has since confirmed this stipulation for their fight.

Updated Match Card For Super Showdown 2020

This is the fourth match that has been announced for the Super Showdown event. You can check out an updated match card for the show below:

WWE Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c) WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c) Steel Cage Match: King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

Super Showdown 2020 will take place on Thursday, February 27 from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.