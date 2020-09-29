Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Roman Reigns Names CM Punk As a Dream Opponent

By Michael Reichlin
Roman Reigns CM Punk
Roman Reigns & CM Punk

Roman Reigns says he’d probably be willing to work with CM Punk, but would probably have to “get slapped around a few times” before agreeing to lace up his boots up one more time.

In recent weeks, Roman Reigns has a new attitude. The Big Dog has evolved into the Tribal Chief. He’s got a new attitude, he aligned himself with Paul Heyman and is the reigning Universal Champion. Reigns picked up an impressive win over his cousin Jey Uso this past weekend at WWE Clash of Champions.

During a recent appearance on the Complex Load Management podcast, Reigns spoke about what it’s been like working with Paul Heyman, his WWE Mt. Rushmore and potential dream matches. Naturally, The Rock’s name came up as a dream opponent. Reigns also mentioned CM Punk as someone he could see doing business with.

While discussing dream opponents, Reigns said, “All the way from someone as big as The Rock, to someone like CM Punk, for instance, someone who really hits home with our home audience, our hardcore fans. If you’d watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it’s within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder.”

CM Punk is currently retired from active competition. However, he has left the door open for a possible return. Reigns knows CM Punk has been very outspoken about WWE. He thinks Punk would need to ‘get his mind right’ before agreeing to work with him. That said – he knows there’s big money in a Reigns vs. Punk feud and he’d be willing to explore this scenario if Punk is interested.

“If it’s something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them seek their teeth into the product, and really dive into the creative with us, I’m willing to do it. I don’t like the guy, I don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to get slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it.”

You can listen to Roman Reigns comments in the player embedded below:

