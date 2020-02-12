Roman Reigns Names Who He’d Rather Face For The Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has revealed who he would rather face for the WWE Universal Championship between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or Goldberg.

During the WrestleMania 37 press conference, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was asked about challenging for the WWE Universal Championship. He was also asked who he would rather wrestle for the title: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt or Goldberg. Those two Superstars clash for the Universal Championship later this month during WWE’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

“I mean, I just want my title, to be honest,” Reigns said. “Nobody took it from me. I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. So I’d just prefer my title. Honestly, from a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face The Fiend. He’s busted his ass all year long for it.”

He continued, “No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, he’s a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now and helping out the guys who are gonna be in the locker room with me, and there’s no doubt that Fiend has put a lot of work into what he’s done, as we all have. Like I said, it’s my time now. We’ve had fun with that Fun House, but it’s time to bring it home.”

At the time of writing, Roman Reigns doesn’t have a match scheduled at WrestleMania 36. The only match currently slated is between the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Reigns did, however, recently tease his interest in a matchup next year against his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock “Johnson.

