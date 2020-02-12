Roman Reigns On John Cena Calling Brock Lesnar “The Best In-Ring Performer Of All Time”

Roman Reigns has shared his thoughts on John Cena's recent comments, where he called Brock Lesnar "the best in-ring performer of all time."

Roman Reigns has addressed John Cena’s comments regarding the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Cena recently shared his belief that Lesnar is the “best in-ring performer” he’s ever seen. Speaking during a WrestleMania 37 press conference at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in California, “The Big Dog” shared his opinion on Cena’s thoughts.

“It puts you on a different level. When you work with Brock Lesnar, when you’re in the ring with Brock Lesnar, it puts you… it jumps you multiple levels,” Reigns said. “My life changed in 2015, WrestleMania 31. It hadn’t been the same. So, I mean, got a lot of love or Brock, he’s a great performer. A lot of people heard the statements that John Cena made about him… I’m not sure if he was wrong, you know what I mean?”

WrestleMania 31 saw Reigns face off against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins would appear and cash in his Money In The Bank contract, eventually winning the championship.

Roman Reigns On Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania Matchup

Roman Reigns then turned his attention to Lesnar’s upcoming WrestleMania 36 opponent, Drew McIntyre. He shared how McIntyre will be in “good hands” when he clashes with Lesnar later this year.

“He’s one of the few guys that people really, really believe,” Reigns said of Lesnar. “Even as a performer, you have to always keep your eyes on him. If you watch…when I’m in the ring with him, I never take my eyes off Brock, because you just never know. That’s the type of competitor, that’s the type of intimidating man that he is. So, I think the fact that Drew is going to him next, he’s in good hands.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face off against King Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown. The two will clash in a Steel Cage match. The event takes place on February 27th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

