Roman Reigns On Why He Decided To Break Kayfabe For His Leukemia Announcement

Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement on Raw was one of the most real moments of the professional wrestling history and it was a rare incident where the Big Dog broke the kayfabe to connect with the audience.

During his recent appearance on The Bump, Reigns talked about a number of things and he also explained why he decided to come out of his storyline character for the revelation.

The former Champion first said that he had built a relationship with the people in the past few years and Roman then claimed that he just wanted to be truthful with them:

“I just didn’t want to lie. I didn’t want people to make up stories of what I was doing or where I was going. I just wanted to be truthful and let the world know what was going on with me.

If there was anyone who could take a shred of hope and take my story and use it as strength, or experience, then I thought that would be the best use of what was going on.” said Reigns. “I just wanted to utilize the platform I had with my fanbase and help anyone who was going through that.”

Roman Reigns also discussed how this experience has changed his life and he explained that now he feels blessed every day. Per the former World Champion, he feels blessed just to be able to wake up and hug his daughter.

Apart from this, the former World Champion also talked about how his efforts of trying to spread awareness about the disease are going and more. You can check out Roman’s interview in the video below: