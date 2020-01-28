Roman Reigns Opens Up About How Kobe Bryant’s Death Has Impacted Him

Roman Reigns recently spoke to the LA Times about finding out Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash the day of the Royal Rumble. Reigns is a Lakers fan and found out about the tragedy from Triple H backstage at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. He then flew home immediately after the show.

“At Minute Maid Park right before the Rumble, Triple H received a text message and he showed it to me. I just didn’t believe it to be honest. I’m a Lakers fan, I watched religiously throughout his career and I’ve always been a huge fan, massive respect. I never really thought losing someone like that, essentially a stranger, obviously a public figure and I’ve seen him and watched him but he didn’t know me and I didn’t truly know him but I didn’t realize it would affect me so much.”

Roman continued to talk about how much Kobe Bryant’s death impacted him.

“I legitimately cried. I got home last night, I flew home right after the Rumble. The first thing I did when I got in my house was I went right to my daughter’s room and I hugged her. She was asleep, she has no clue that I hugged her for probably 3, 4, 5 minutes and was teared up the whole time.”

Reigns’ comments to the LA Times can be viewed in the Tweet below: