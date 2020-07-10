Roman Reigns Reacts To High Praise From Keith Lee

Roman Reigns has given his reaction to the recent praise by Keith Lee.

While doing an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the WWE NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion recalled how Reigns had helped push his career forward during the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view where they wrestled each other.

According to Lee, Reigns doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to the pro wrestling business.art of something special, and he won’t forget what Reigns did for him.

“Roman doesn’t get enough credit for what he means to this sport,” Lee said. “And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won’t forget it.”

The former WWE Champion saw the kind words made by Lee and took to his official Twitter account to respond. This is where he congratulated Lee on his journey.

Reigns wrote, “Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee. Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ! [fist emoji].”

Of course, they shared the spotlight at this pay-per-view back in November. They faced off in the middle of the ring during the big NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown match.

Lee received high praise from many within WWE at the time.