Roman Reigns Reacts To The Rock’s Comments About Possible WrestleMania Match

Roman Reigns has given his public reaction to the comments made by The Rock regarding a potential match.

The former WWE Champion stated that if he ever went back to work a match at WrestleMania then the opponent that would make sense would be his cousin in terms of a box-office draw.

- Advertisement -

Reigns took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to give his response. He brought up defending his title against his other cousin, Jey Uso, at this Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Reigns wrote, “@TheRock at #WrestleMania… Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe.”

As of this writing, The Rock has not responded to Reigns’ tweet. The Rock has noted in the past that he’s retired from the pro wrestling business, but perhaps this match can bring him back.

The future WWE Hall of Famer stopped wrestling full-time around 2002 and went on a hiatus for many years after his contract with WWE expired in 2004. The Rock returned to WWE part-time from 2011–13 and continues to make sporadic appearances for the company.