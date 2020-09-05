Friday, September 4, 2020

Roman Reigns Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Roman Reigns has his next opponent

By Andrew Ravens
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Big Dog.” 

WWE announced heading into Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Orlando, Florida on FOX that the reveal of this contender, which also marks the second match to be added to the card of Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, would be determined. 

- Advertisement -

WWE held a Fatal 4-Way Match with Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sheamus. This contest took place in the final 30 minutes of the show. Jey actually replaced Big E in the contest as Sheamus attacked him before the match and they did an injury angle. It was told that Paul Heyman had gotten Jey into the match. 

Jey Uso was victorious, which means he earned the right to challenge Reigns for the WWE Title. Also in this show, Reigns addressed the fans about his alliance with Heyman and recent heel actions. 

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

It’s been reported that WWE is holding off Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt for a bigger event as that was the original WrestleMania 36 main event that never happened. 

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

News On Whose Idea It Was To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE in the closing moments of SummerSlam and attacked both the Fiend and Braun Strowman with a chair....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
WWE

Jon Moxley Talks Renee Young’s Status after Leaving WWE

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

AEW Has Surprises In The Works, Creative Changes Coming For The FTW Title?

We have a few more highlights from the media call that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted on Thursday to promote Saturday's AEW...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On PAC’s AEW Absence, The Extent Of The AEW – NWA Relationship, Cinematic Action At All Out, More

As reported before, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a conference call earlier today with members of the pro wrestling media to promote...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/4): Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks, Jey Uso vs. Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Payback. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Roman Reigns has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Big...
Read more
WWE

Internal Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision On Not Allowing Talents To Use Third Parties

Word broke on Friday that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week to make it clear that...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV

Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE television since June.  Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the...
Read more
WWE

“The Battle Of The Badasses” Will Headline WWE NXT Super Tuesday II

WWE is using an interesting tagline to further hype a match that will take place on next week’s episode of NXT, which...
Read more
Wrestling News

New Match Announced For AEW All Out, Final Card

The card for Saturday’s (September 5, 2020) AEW All Out has been finalized. There have been some changes to...
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Gives Deadline To WWE Stars To End Third Party Deals

Vince McMahon is apparently done with his talent working with third parties and is trying to put a stop to it. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Akam and Rezar Released By WWE

Akam and Rezar are no longer under contract with WWE.  The company announced on Friday that they have decided...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho On Not Liking Orange Cassidy At First

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match at All Out. It will be the third match they have...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Talks Who He Wants To Tag With in AEW

AEW Champion Jon Moxley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his appearance...
Read more
AEW

Brodie Lee Says Luke Harper Had A Good Career In WWE

Jonathan Huber is now known as Brodie Lee in AEW. He is the leader of the Dark Order and the new TNT Champion....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC