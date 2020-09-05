Roman Reigns Receives WWE Clash Of Champions Opponent

Roman Reigns has his next challenger as WWE determined the new #1 contender for the WWE Title that’s held by “The Big Dog.”

WWE announced heading into Friday’s episode of SmackDown from Orlando, Florida on FOX that the reveal of this contender, which also marks the second match to be added to the card of Clash of Champions pay-per-view event, would be determined.

- Advertisement -

WWE held a Fatal 4-Way Match with Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sheamus. This contest took place in the final 30 minutes of the show. Jey actually replaced Big E in the contest as Sheamus attacked him before the match and they did an injury angle. It was told that Paul Heyman had gotten Jey into the match.

Jey Uso was victorious, which means he earned the right to challenge Reigns for the WWE Title. Also in this show, Reigns addressed the fans about his alliance with Heyman and recent heel actions.

WWE presents the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

It’s been reported that WWE is holding off Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt for a bigger event as that was the original WrestleMania 36 main event that never happened.