Roman Reigns Removed From WrestleMania Match Against Goldberg

Roman Reigns has been removed from WrestleMania.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the former World Champion recently let WWE know that he did not feel comfortable doing any more of the Performance Center shows amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Roman was concerned about his well being because he is immunocompromised from his previous battle with leukemia and he didn’t want to risk his health.

The company officials honored his request and they will be replacing Reigns in the upcoming Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

So far there is no word on who the company will choose as the replacement for the former Shield member at the show but we should get a better idea on tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown Live.

Roman Reigns’ Battle With Leukemia

Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia is well documented and he was first diagnosed with the disease when he was only 22 years old. This diagnosis is believed to be the reason why he had to retire from football.

His cancer returned in 2018, which forced the WWE star to relinquish his Universal Championship in October that year and leave the company for his treatment.

Reigns returned to the promotion in February 2019 where he announced that his leukemia was once again in remission and the former Champion received a huge ovation from the crowd.