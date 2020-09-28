Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

In what was a family feud, Roman Reigns is still standing tall as the Universal Champion.

Jey Uso, the cousin of “The Big Dog, was the first challenger in the current reign of Reigns as Universal Champion. This title match was the main event featured on the card for this year’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event.

- Advertisement -

As promised, Reigns wrestled shirtless for those who care to know. Although Uso was positioned as someone who had brief moments of offense and they even did near falls, it was Reigns who took down his family member.

After Reigns mauled him because Jey wouldn’t call him the Tribal Chief, Jimmy walked out to the ring and wanted to throw in the towel and did despite his brother telling him not to do so.

Jey earned this title opportunity when WWE held a Fatal 4-Way Match with him vs. Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sheamus. This contest took place on the September 4th episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Jey actually replaced Big E in the contest as Sheamus attacked him before the match. WWE did an injury angle with Big E and played it up as Paul Heyman had gotten Jey into the match.