Sunday, October 25, 2020

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Hell In A Cell

Roman Reigns is still the tribal chief

By Andrew Ravens
Roman Reigns
"Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso brought a different intensity to their rematch. 

Unlike their previous encounter, which was a singles match, WWE booked them in a Hell in a Cell I Quit Match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

- Advertisement -

The match with the Universal Title on the line saw them open the show. Reigns got the early offense while talking trash. The trend of the match was Reigns dominating with Jey having moments of life only for Reigns to put him down again. 

Reigns hit Uso with back-to-back drive-bys on the apron with one of them being with a steel step. Reigns attacked a referee for trying to stop the match. Reigns was about to hit Jey with the steps until Jimmy Uso talked him out of it. When Reigns put Jimmy in the guillotine choke, Jey said he quit and that was the finish. 

Their first match took place last month at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. Reigns beatdown Jey so much that Jimmy, his brother, had to come out while still injured to throw in the towel. 

The following week on SmackDown, WWE set up the rematch during a celebration ceremony was held to crown Reigns as the tribal chief. When Reigns refused to be named as such because Jey did not acknowledge him, it led to this contest being made. 

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, The Rock and More WWE Superstars React To UFC 254 Main Event

UFC 254 took place this weekend from the Flash Forum at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the historic...
Read more
Impact

The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame (Video)

UFC legend and veteran wrestler Ken Shamrock was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame during the pre-show for tonight's Bound...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Randy Orton Dethrones Drew McIntyre As WWE Champion

The third match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton ended up serving as the main event of the WWE Hell in a...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Wins WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks didn’t come up short while trying to get revenge on Bayley  As seen at Sunday’s WWE Hell...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title At WWE Hell In A Cell

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso brought a different intensity to their rematch.  Unlike their previous encounter, which was a...
Read more
AEW

Update On Abadon’s Injury & Hospitalization

We have an update on AEW star Abadon, who was injured earlier this week at a taping for AEW Dynamite. She wrestled...
Read more
AEW

Ryback Says Le Dinner Debonair ‘Worked’ & Was Entertaining

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed the contentious AEW Dynamite segment featuring MJF and 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho.
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Questions Charlotte Flair Signing with VaynerSports Agency

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently signed with the VaynerSports Agency. The agency is owned by entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dana Brooke Compares Wrestling In Front of No Fans and ‘Virtual’ WWE Fans

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The newly traded RAW Superstar discussed a number of topics on...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, The Rock and More WWE Superstars React To UFC 254 Main Event

UFC 254 took place this weekend from the Flash Forum at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main event of the historic...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC