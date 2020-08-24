Roman Reigns Returns, Bray Wyatt Wins WWE Universal Title At SummerSlam

The trilogy match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was an interesting encounter, but more interesting was Roman Reigns making a surprise appearance.

The third bout took place at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. It was much different compared to their previous two matches as Wyatt portrayed his Fiend character.

The match saw a brawl in the ring, around ringside and more. The finish saw Strowman get a box cutter and tore up the ring. Wyatt hit two Sister Abigails for the win, which marked his second Universal Title reign.

The big news was the return of Reigns, who speared both Wyatt and Strowman after the match. Reigns hit Strowman several times with a chair. Reigns closed out the show with another spear to Wyatt then held the title up and told Wyatt that he runs this place.

Reigns hadn’t been seen since before WrestleMania 36 when he made the decision to pull out of his Universal Title Match against Goldberg due to him wanting to be with his family as the COVID-19 pandemic started to grow increasingly worrisome.

The first battle came when Firefly Funhouse Wyatt lost to Strowman at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view event back in May. The rematch came at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event with the Wyatt Samp Fight.

With each star holding a win over each other it was supposed lead to a third and final match that would take place at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

WWE came up with the idea for it as a way to extend a feud over several months and use all of the personas that Wyatt has.