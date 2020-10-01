Roman Reigns Reveals Cinematic Inspirations Behind His New Character

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has opened up about his new attitude since his return at SummerSlam in August.

Reigns explained to ComicBook.com where he drew inspiration for his new gimmick and attitude. He admitted he didn’t develop it from anyone within the wrestling industry, instead pointing to a more cinematic influence.

“If anything, more [from] movies. It’s hard because in a weird way, I’m sure you guys have seen Gangs of New York, The Butcher. In his mind, there is a bad element to him. but he’s the native, he’s the one that’s from America,” Reigns explained. “I like those type of characters to where there’s a justification, in their own mind at least, to what they’re doing.”

“The Big Dog” noted how he wants to portray his character from a certain perspective going forward. Reigns stressed that not everybody on the WWE roster will “understand” where he’s coming from because they’re not in the same position as he is.

“They’re not in that boss role, that top-of-the card role, and if they are they haven’t been there as long as I have. So of course they’re not going to be able to understand, Reigns siad. “But there are some justifications and a lot of rationalizing that this character is going to go through to convince himself that he’s right, even when he is wrong. I’ll have conviction going forward.”

Roman Reigns recently defeated his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions.