Roman Reigns Teases Goldberg Over His Pre-Match Ritual

Roman Reigns teased Goldberg through the power of social media.

It all started when a fan asked Reigns on Twitter about a small, black pad that’s placed on the stage during his entrance. It turns out that Reigns does his signature fist pound to the floor that sees his fist hit the pad.

Reigns responded to the fan by noting that he does it so he doesn’t break his hand.

“Nothing to explain, Nick. It’s a little piece of pad,” Reigns wrote. “So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gotta perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like [thinking emoji] head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day, Nick.”

Regarding Reigns’ “head butting a door” reference, this was a nod to Goldberg’s pre-match ritual before his matches.

It turns out that this became a bit of an issue during Goldberg’s 2016-2017 run in WWE. He has since revealed in interviews that he would knock himself silly on the door before going out to a cut a promo where he would forget his lines in the process.

Goldberg spoke about what happened that night during an interview in 2017 on the podcast hosted by Edge and Christian:

“How about when I knocked myself out on the door? Did you hear that one? You didn’t hear that one? I did that, I don’t know, a month ago. My way of getting ready, you know me, man. They knock on my door, I pour water on my head, so I don’t catch on fire from the sparks, and I headbutt the door. I’m a neanderthal. That’s what I do, right? I’m walking to the ring, and I go through Gorilla, and then, I get in the ring, man, and I literally forgot every single thing that I was supposed to say.”

Reigns and Goldberg have never had a one-on-one bout against each other. The closest that fans came to see this was when they competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match in 2017 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

