Roman Reigns Teases Interest In WrestleMania 37 Match Against The Rock

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has teased his interest in performing on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" against his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Roman Reigns has pitched for a high-profile match for next year’s WrestleMania during a recent WrestleMania 37 press conference. “The Big Dog” shared his interest in a matchup against none other than his cousin, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I said it earlier, man: If there’s a stadium — Hey, DJ, check it out. Not bad, right? You know, everyone’s always dream matching me and him,” Reigns said. “First of all, we’re family, so it’s all love, but if there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in…a venue to hold that mass-scale of attention that he’s going to bring, it’s right here in your backyard. You know what I mean? You ain’t gotta go far.”

It was recently revealed that WrestleMania 37 would take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2021.

Despite the excitement at the announcement, WrestleMania 36 is just over the horizon. The show airs on April 5th from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. At the time of writing, the only match announced for the event is a WWE Championship match. Brock Lesnar will be defending his title against the winner of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble, Drew Mcintyre.

