News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns’ new SmackDown stable.

According to a report at WrestlingNewsCo, a WWE source has claimed that the story is ‘meant to elevate Roman but also to bring Jimmy and Jey up to the next level as well.’

The Roman Reigns and Usos storyline arc has reportedly been mapped out as a long-term story that will take place through the end of this year. WWE creative head Vince McMahon is said to be supportive of the current storyline and its planned trajectory.

With Roman Reigns and The Rock laying the groundwork for a possible clash at WrestleMania 37, it’s intriguing to consider how this will all play out in the months ahead.

Joining Roman Reigns

Jey recently turned heel during last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. He aligned with Reigns, making his intentions clear after attacking Daniel Byran following their match. He would eventually put him through the SmackDown announce table as Reigns watched on from inside the ring.

Jey Uso’s victory over Bryan saw him join Team SmackDown alongside Kevin Owens for an upcoming Survivor Series matchup.

The long-term goals for the Usos will allegedly see them once again claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently held by recently drafted Superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, The Street Profits.

However, none of this can get underway until Jey’s brother, Jimmy, has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action.