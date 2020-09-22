Roman Reigns To Debut New Gear & Entrance Music

Roman Reigns will debut new ring gear and entrance music this Sunday at Clash of Champions. Reigns noted during a recent Facebook Live video that he’ll no longer be wearing the chest-protector that he has for the bulk of his in-ring career.

“I’ve been wearing a SWAT outfit my entire career so I’m just going to stick to those pants,” Reigns said in response to a question about his ring gear. “If you watch this Sunday, you’ll probably see me with my shirt off. So that’s going to be the change.”

Reigns’ former SHIELD teammates, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, ditched the SWAT look shortly after the trio broke up in 2014. Fans have been calling on Reigns to make a similar change in gear for years.

Reigns then noted he will also be debuting new entrance music soon as well. He said he personally selected the new music, which will be rolled out as “more drastic things happen” in his storyline with Paul Heyman.

“I decided to save the new music and hopefully down the line, once more drastic things happen, and the story unfolds…”

Reigns continued to talk about how he wants to delay certain parts of his character change so that it is more drawn out. He used his new entrance music as an example of something that will be part of longterm storytelling.

“You’re not going to get it quite yet, we’re going to let the steak stay on the grill,” Reigns continued.

Reigns is scheduled to face his cousin Jey Uso for the Universal title on Sunday. Reigns won the title from the Fiend at Payback.