Thursday, October 1, 2020

Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Crowning Ceremony Announced for SmackDown

By Michael Reichlin
Roman Reigns Tribal Chief
"Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

All hail the Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman recently bestowed this moniker upon his new client, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On SmackDown, it will be made official.

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will preside over a special “Tribal Chief crowning ceremony” for his client this Friday night. The SmackDown preview at the WWE website questions if the rest of the legendary Anoa’i family will agree with the gesture.

In addition to this most unique ceremony, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature Sammy Zayn defending the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy and Kevin Owens welcoming Alexa Bliss on The KO Show.

Zayn captured the Intercontinental Title this past weekend at Clash of Champions by winning a Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match with Hardy and AJ Styles.

WWE is teasing that Kevin Owens will try to free Alexa Bliss from The Fiend’s grasp, who will try to pull her ‘further into the darkness.’

