Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Confirmed For WWE Hell in a Cell

The main event is set for the next WWE pay-per-view.

The WWE Universal Championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns the defends the title against his cousin, Jey Uso. This is a rematch from their recent battle at Clash of the Champions. The stakes will be higher this time, as the match is taking place inside the demonic structure

WWE.com confirmed the match Saturday afternoon.

The match came about on Friday’s SmackDown. Jey Uso appeared the big Tribal Chief crowning ceremony, but refused to acknowledge Reigns’ new moniker. This prompted the high-stakes rematch, which is being promoted as “the highest stakes match in WWE history.”

Hell in a Cell takes place Sunday, October 25th from the ThunderDome in Orlando, FL and airs live on the WWE Network.