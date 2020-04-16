Roman Reigns’ Wife Pregnant With Their Second Set of Twins

Roman Reigns is going to be a father of 5. The multi-time world champion revealed recently in an interview with Muscle and Fitness that his wife, Galina, is pregnant with her second set of twins.

When asked about how many children he has, Reigns dropped the news.

“Three, with two in the oven,” he revealed. “I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t really shared that.”

Roman’s oldest child, Joelle, was born in 2008. His twin boys were born in 2016.

Shortly after news broke that Reigns would not be participating in WrestleMania this year, he shared a video on social media regarding his decision.

“You don’t know the whole story, all you know is what you think,” Reigns said in the video. “You don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns, if I have family in my household, older family.”

Congratulations to Roman Reigns, his wife and their extended family.

You can watch Reigns’ full interview with Muscle & Fitness embedded below:

Anoa’i Family Legacy

All of Reigns’ children will share in being part of quite possibly the largest wrestling dynasty in history. They are the grandchildren of Sika from the Wild Samoans. The late Rosey (Matthew Anoa’i) is their Uncle.

Jacob Fatu, the Usos & Naomi, and Lance Anoa’i are all related to Roman’s kids as well.