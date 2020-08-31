Monday, August 31, 2020

Roman Reigns Wins WWE Universal Title In Payback Headliner

"The Big Dog" is champion again.

By Andrew Ravens

Roman Reigns worked his first match in several months in the biggest contest featured on the Payback card. 

“The Big Dog” took part in a Triple Threat No Holds Barred Match against Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, who was portraying The Fiend character, for the Universal Title. 

WWE saved this match for the main event spot at the WWE Payback pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. The contest saw Strowman and Wyatt work the majority of the match.

It was a brawl up until a superplex spot that sent the two big men breaking the ring. Reigns walked down to the ring as he signed the contract on his way. They did a spot where Reigns covered both men, but they kicked out. Moments later, Reigns hit a spear to Strowman for the win and to become the champion. 

Although this match only had a one week build, WWE did a big angle at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Wyatt had beaten Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. After the match, Reigns made a surprise appearance by not only spearing The Fiend but also Strowman in addition to whacking Strowman several times with a chair. 

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns winning the WWE Universal Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

