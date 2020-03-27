Braun Strowman Expected To Be Roman Reigns’ WWE WrestleMania Replacement

News broke earlier today that the former World Champion Roman Reigns has decided to pull himself from the upcoming WrestleMania event due to coronavirus concerns.

WWE was working on a replacement for the Big Dog for the PPV and on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio; Dave Meltzer provided an update on Goldberg’s potential new opponent for the Show Of Shows.

It was reported previously that the company taped some of the bigger WrestleMania matches on Wednesday and they planned to complete the tapings by Thursday before the Florida Mayor’s ‘stay at home’ mandate came into effect.

On his show, Meltzer mentioned that he believes it was Braun Strowman who replaced Roman Reigns on the card and wrestled Goldberg at the tapings.

The Big Dog was present for this match and the former World Champion himself made the call for the Monster Among Man to be his replacement for the match.

It’s not confirmed how WWE is handling this situation storyline-wise and we should get a better idea about it on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

There is no confirmation about the winner of this bout either. It would be interesting to see if the officials went with their original plans and put the title on Braun Strowman, giving him his first world title reign in the company.