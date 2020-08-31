Storyline Plans For Roman Reigns As Universal Champion (Report)

Roman Reigns returned to in-ring competition during last night’s Payback event, winning the WWE Universal Championship. He signed his contract late into the match that was taking place between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He then inserted himself into the fray and, ultimately, won the gold.

According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the WWE Universe can expect a lengthy title reign now that “The Big Dog” is back on WWE programming. WWE boss Vince McMahon is said to be firmly behind the push to establish Reigns as champion with the end goal still being to get him to the same level as John Cena.

A WWE source revealed how “Vince is not playing around. He wants Roman to hold onto that belt until WrestleMania at least. Everyone knows the fans will cheer him and we all expect him to be a babyface sooner than later but the games with the silly verbiage in promos are done with. Roman will have more input this time with his promos.”

Roman Reigns returned at WWE’s recent SummerSlam event, attacking both Wyatt and Strowman after their match. It was then revealed on SmackDown that Reigns had aligned himself with Paul Heyman.

Prior to his SummerSlam return, Reigns had been off WWE programming due to coronavirus concerns. He had originally been scheduled to compete against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Reigns would be replaced by Strowman.